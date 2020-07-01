Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone To Be Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G Chipset: Report.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)