Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on Wednesday reintroduced a bill proposing amendments to enable the direct election of the village Sarpanch and municipal council heads by voters.

The Maharashtra Village Panchayats (Amendment) Act 2022 bill was tabled by state Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan in the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session.

When the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the same amendment was introduced and elections were held.

Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government changed the rules again and allowed the councillors to elect the sarpanch.

After coming to power, the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in July announced that the presidents of the nagar panchayats and nagar parishads in Maharashtra would be elected directly by the people.

Subsequently, the state cabinet approved the scrapping of the decision of the MVA government that the presidents of these bodies would be elected by councillors and not directly by the people.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government on Wednesday also introduced amendments to the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 to grant a three-month extension to such local governing bodies whose tenure is due to expire in a very short period.

As the upcoming civic and local body elections will have to be conducted as per the OBC reservation approved by the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the tenure of these local governing bodies by up to three months so that the governing body will carry out the necessary procedure, said a written statement of object and reasons attached with the introduced bill.

Once it is passed, it shall be deemed to have come into force from July 14 this year.

The Act is now called the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Amendment) Act 2022.

The state government also introduced amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. The amendments are introduced to extend the dates for granting the letter of intent and subsequent approvals for opening new colleges and new courses in the academic year 2022-23.

The government has introduced the bill to extend dates for issuing permissions for new colleges and courses chiefly because of a stay order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court objecting to some of the locations in the annual plan of 2022-23 of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

As the high court also restrained the Maharashtra government from issuing the letter of intent, some institutions approached the government claiming their proposals meet requirements, but the deadline to issue the approval in the current academic year was expired.

Hence, the state government has now decided to extend the deadlines so that the institutes and new courses would get permission.

