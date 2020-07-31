Nagpur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday granted stay on the termination of services ofcontractual employees of all Zilla Parishads.

The petitioners Association of Contractual Employees Working in Zilla Parishads had challenged the communication dated July 27 by the Desk Officer, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation of Maharashtra directing all ZPs to terminate the services of contractual employees.

Senior Advocate Anand Jaiswal assisted by Adv Deoul Pathak representing the petitioners argued that members of the Association have been working on contractual assignment for more than ten years under various schemes.

Similarly, recently on July 8, the cabinet has taken a decision to continue Jal Jeevan Mission and complete work of water supply by 2024.

Jaiswal said there is work available for contractual employees under the Zilla Parishads and that, in the impugned communication, there is no mention of the authority who had issued directions to terminate services of contractual employees.

The division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Anil Kilor observed, "Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the Desk Officer while issuing impugned communication dated July 27 did not disclose the source of direction to terminate the services of employees."

The court granted ad-interim stay to the termination till the returnable date.

