Bengaluru, July 31: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Bengaluru got injured after an autorickshaw driver flung in the air and smashed into her. The accident took place on July 16 outside a motorbike showroom in Bengaluru's Thambu Chetty Palya area. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, and the video is now doing rounds on social media. Brand New VW Polo Crashes Into Gate of Showroom After Driver Loses Control of The Car (Watch Accident Video).

According to a report published in The News Minute, the woman got 52 stitches after the incident. She has been identified as Sunita K, and is an hotelier by profession. In the video, it could be seen that a red line violation detection camera’s wire was loose, and the driver got stuck on the wire. The speeding vehicle pulled the wire, due to which the driver was flung in the air and towards Sunita.

Video of the Incident:

The woman’s husband Krishnamurthy, who was working nearby, rushed her to a hospital. According to the report, The auto driver was not injured in the incident. At the time of the incident, there was a lockdown in Bengaluru. Local authorities have started investigating the case.

