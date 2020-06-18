India News | Maha: Heavy Rains Cause Wall Collapse in Thane; No Casualties

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) A compound wall of Raymond Ltd in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident that took place at Chirag Nagar locality, said disaster management chief Santosh Kadam of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Nation Expects Befitting Response to Horrific Clash in Galwan Valley, Says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

A 20-feet compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains, while the remaining portion also remains weak, he said.

Local firemen, police and team of the RDMC rushed to the scene to clear the area, he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 2,141 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)