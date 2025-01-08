Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): As the commencement date for the 2025 Maha Kumbh nears, popular seers and saints are joining the crowd in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Amid celebrations, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Wednesday demanded that cow be given the status of 'Rashtra Mata'. He said that one of the biggest problems was cow slaughter and it must be stopped.

The seer said that they would organise a 'maha yagya' to press their demands.

"All Sanatani Hindus are uniting here for Kumbh. Even though we have a number of problems, the biggest out of them is cow slaughter. To stop that and to award the status of 'Rashtra Mata' to the cow. This will be our wish for which we are going to organise a 'maha yagya'," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati told ANI.

He further appealed to the politicians to only discuss religion when they arrive at the Maha Kumbh.

"Even though politicians come here in large numbers, we want them to talk only about religion when they are here. People across professions and walks of life come here, but we rather they not talk about their professions here," Saraswati Maharaj added.

Earlier, the three prominent 'akharas' of the Vaishnav sect made an entry at the 2025 Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as the preparations for the holy festival are in full swing. The Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas joined the holy celebrations at the Kumbh, which is scheduled to begin on January 13.

The three Akharas were formed after the Mughal period. A huge number of Khalsa will also join the celebrations. The procession carrying instruments will enter with elephants, horses, camels, and the revered white and yellow flag. The procession will make an entry amid heavy security arrangements made by the local and state administrations.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is leading the procession. Mahants of the three Akharas are also accompanying him."I want to wake up Hindus through this Maha Kumbh. When the Hindus will become conscious, every opposition will be on our feet," Rambhadracharya told ANI.

Reacting to the claims that Maha Kumbh is being held on Waqf land, the renowned seer said, "The entire Prayagraj is ours, they are lying. This is their mischief."

Speaking on the Sanatan board proposal, he said, "We will not allow any political interference...as I remain one of the top seers at Kumbh."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta assured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the grand event. The minister stated that around 40-45 crore people are expected to visit during the Mahakumbh festival. (ANI)

