Mumbai, January 8: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a two-year-old girl died after a man fell on her while jokingly playing around with his friend. The alleged incident occurred on January 2 in the Dhobi Ghat area on Juhu Church Road. Police officials said that the freak accident took place when the child, identified as Vidhi Agrahari, was playing outside her family store in Juhu.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased girl's parents live at the same place and also run a grocery store from the same premises. In his complaint, the victim's father, Vinay Agrahari, said that the accused, Harshad Gurav (20), was joking and playing roughly with his friend, Shahnawaz Ansari (25). Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Finding Her Alone At Her Home on New Year’s Eve, Arrested.

The complainant also said that his wife had asked Gurav to go and play somewhere else as they were worried about harm to their daughter. After leaving the place, Gurav and Ansari came back to the same place and started grappling with each other. Amid their mischief, Harshad lost his balance all of a sudden and fell on Vidhi, who was left unconscious and with severe head injuries.

Hearing the commotion, the victim's mother saw her daughter bleeding from the mouth and nose. The parents and Harshad rushed Vidhi to Cooper Hospital, where she passed away two days later. After their daughter's death, the couple demanded strict action and punishment against the culprits. Mumbai Shocker: Man Obstructing Traffic Attacks On-Duty Cop With Stick in Malad, Case Registered.

Acting on Vinay's complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant section of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Gaurav, who is said to be a college student, has also been served a notice.

