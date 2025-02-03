Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The Maha Kumbh witnessed its third grand Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred dip, which was going on smoothly, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the situation since 3.30 am from Lucknow, according to officials.

At the break of dawn, sadhus, including the ash-smeared Nagas from various akharas, began their ceremonial journey towards the Triveni Sangam.

By 6 am, the first of the akharas had completed their bath while the process was going on smoothly for others, including the Juna Akhara, whose Nagas are a major attraction of the event, officials said. Visuals showed that rose petals were showered in the area using a helicopter.

As for the ordinary pilgrims, by 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip, with the overall figure of those who took the dip since January 13 reaching 34.97 crore, Information Director Shishir said, adding the figure included 10 lakh kalpvasis and 6.58 pilgrims.

The Basant Panchami holy bathing ritual assumes significance in the wake of the stampede during the previous Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya (Jan 29) which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 others injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government expects a footfall of around five crore pilgrims on Monday alone.

Unlike the Mauni Amavasya dip on January 29 when crowd pressure built up at Sangam Nose, this time due to efforts of the local administration and police, as well as self-awareness, many devotees were seen taking bath at different ghats.

Ahead of the 'Amrit Snan', Juna Akhara Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj told PTI Videos, "On this festival of Basant Panchami, we are going for the 'Amrit Snan'. The entire world is looking at India, the entire world is looking at our social harmony, spiritual values."

Determined to prevent any more untoward incident since 'Mauni Amavasya', the Uttar Pradesh government has reinforced security and crowd management measures. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspecting preparations on Saturday, additional personnel, medical staff, and resources have been deployed to ensure a "zero-error" Amrit Snan on Monday.

As per tradition, the akharas belonging to the three sects Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen are taking their holy dip in a pre-determined sequence, with the first group already immersing in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

According to the schedule released by the Kumbh Mela authorities, the Amrit Snan' (formerly known as Shahi Snan') commenced at 4 am with akharas of the Sanyasi sect. Leading the sacred procession were Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Sri Taponidhi Panchayati Sri Niranjani Akhara, Sri Panchayati Akhara Anand, Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara.

Each akhara has been allotted a 40-minute window at the holy waters, with the first procession completing their ritual and returning to their camps by 8.30 am.

Next in line are the akharas of the Bairagi Sect, whose bathing sequence began at 8.25 am. The processions include the All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, All India Shri Panch Digamber Ani Akhara, and All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, with their turn concluding by 12.35 pm before the final group enters the sacred waters.

The last to perform the 'Amrit Snan' will be the Udaseen sect, comprising Shri Panchayati Naya Udaseen Akhara, Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen Nirvana, and Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara. Their journey towards the river starts at 11 am, with the final ascetics completing their ritual and returning to their tents by 3.55 pm.

The akharas moved in awe-inspiring processions, led by their mahants and mahamandaleshwars on decked up chariots, with hundreds of Naga sadhus among saffron-robed seers emerging as the highlight of the momentous occasion.

"I saw the procession and it was mesmerizing, incredible to witness it," Shyam Prakash, a devotee said, adding that he was yet to take a dip.

In a message posted from his official X handle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all those taking the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh during the Basant Panchami Amrit snan.

"Greetings to all saints, akharas, Kalpvasis, devotees who have taken the holy dip," he posted.

Since 3.30 am, CM Adityanath has been monitoring the situation from the Maha Kumbh war room at his official residence in Lucknow, along with principal secretary (home), DGP and other officials, Director Information Shishir said.

He said the 'Amrit Snan' was progressing smoothly with the first akhara having completed their traditional 'snan' after taking the holy dip.

DIG Police (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna told PTI Videos that in light of the January 29 incident, additional force has been deployed at pressure points of crowd.

"Everything is running smoothly today," he said, during a pre-dawn patrolling in the Mela area.

Held once every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has been marked by unparalleled spiritual energy, with lakhs of devotees camping at the fairgrounds.

Astrologers believe this year's Triveni Yog' a rare celestial alignment occurring once in 144 years makes the ongoing Kumbh Mela particularly auspicious.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26.

