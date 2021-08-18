Osmanabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested a land mafia kingpin, who had been on the run since the last eight days, in connection with a case of land grabbing in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said.

Also Read | MP Admissions 2021: Registrations for B.Ed Courses in State Government Colleges Begin, Candidates Can Apply Online at rsk.mponline.gov.in.

A special police squad from Osmanabad apprehended Devanand Rochkari, who has cases of land grabbing, money lending, threatening and other illegal activities, in Mumbai, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said.

Also Read | Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Names Himself as Madurai Aadheenam’s 293rd Pontiff.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered against Rochkari and his brother at Tuljapur police station for alleged encroachment on the land of Mankawati Tirth Kund, an ancient shrine, on Tuesday.

District collector Kaustub Divegaokar had earlier ordered registration of a criminal case against the Rochkari brothers for allegedly grabbing the land, which belongs to the Tuljapur municipal council, by forging documents and carrying out illegal construction there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)