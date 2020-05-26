India News | Maha: Latur Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Reaches 103

Latur, May 26 (PTI) At least 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 103, an official said.

While two cases were reported from Udgir, eight patients tested positive from different parts of the district, the health official said.

The positive cases include six people from Nilanga town who had recently travelled from Mumbai, he said.

With the latest cases, the district COVID-19 tally reached 103, of which Udgir accounts for 57 cases.

Out of 103 cases, 54 patients are currently undergoing treatment and 47 have recovered from the deadly infection so far.

