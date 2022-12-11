Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,1188, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,408, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,575, after 30 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state had reported one death on Saturday, which was the first since November 29.

Mumbai circle accounted for nine of the new cases, followed by Pune with seven and Akola and Aurangabad with one each, the official said.

The state is now left with 205 active cases, of which Pune has 73 patients, followed by 64 in Mumbai and 24 in Thane, he said.

As per the state health department's data, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

A total of 8,57,53,633 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,066 samples tested in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,188; fresh cases 18; death toll 1,48,408; recoveries 79,87,575; active cases 205; total tests 8,57,53,633.

