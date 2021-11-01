Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 809 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest additions in a day after May 2, 2020, and ten fatalities, a health department official said.

The tally of cases now stands at 66,11,887 and the death toll at 1,40,226, he said.

On May 2, 2020, Maharashtra had recorded 790 cases.

On Sunday (October 31), the state recorded 1,172 cases and 20 fatalities.

A total of 1,901 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,52,486 so far, leaving the state with 15,552 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.59 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,27,52,687 on Monday with 85,476 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the recent past, the official said.

In Maharashtra, 15 districts and nine municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Several districts and municipal corporations logged new cases in a single digit.

Mumbai district reported the highest 258 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar with 74 cases.

Among the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 428 fresh cases, followed by 187 cases in the Pune region.

For the first time, the Nagpur region did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

Among other regions, the Nashik region reported 132 cases, Kolhapur 28, Latur 18, Aurangabad 10 and Akola one, the official said.

At four, the Mumbai region reported the highest number of fatalities among the eight regions. Pune region and Latur region reported two deaths each due to COVID-19. One fatality each was reported from Nashik and Kolhapur.

Aurangabad region, Nagpur region and Akola region did not report any COVID-19 death in the last 24-hours, the official said.

Mumbai city witnessed 258 new infections. Pune city added 50 cases but no fresh fatality was reported.

Among 15,552 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest 4,503 active cases, the official said.

Among 64,52,486 recovered patients in Maharashtra, the highest number of recoveries at 11,31,762 is from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,11,887, new cases 809, total deaths 1,40,226, fresh deaths: 10, total recoveries 64,52,486, active cases 15,552, total tests conducted 6,27,52,687.

