Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was killed when his motorcycle rammed into a metal crash barrier on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Ramtek tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night near Khumari village and the deceased has been identified as Arvind Waghade (39), a Ramtek police station official said.

"He lost control over his two-wheeler. He died on the spot," the official said.

