Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was electrocuted in Kalyan in Thane district while a Ganpati idol was being taken for immersion from a residential complex, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Prashant Jadhav, a volunteer with a mandal, was checking equipment in the meter room as the building, in Beturkar Pada, was frequently experiencing power outages while the idol was being loaded on to a truck, an official said.

"He got electrocuted and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

