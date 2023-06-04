Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for pushing to death a person from the second floor of a building after a quarrel in 2016.

Sessions Judge at Kalyan, S B Kachre, in the order passed on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused - Janardhan Hariram Varma @ Chowdhari.

The prosecutor told the court that the victim, Vinodkumar Chowdhari, then aged 37, used to visit the office of a developer at a building in Adivali village of Kalyan area where the house of woman, working at a bar, was also located on the second floor.

The victim befriended the woman and got into a relationship with her. The accused, who worked at the developer's office, did not like this and asked the woman to discontinue her relationship with the person.

On July 22, 2016, when the victim came to the woman's house, the accused also arrived there and both had drinks following which they got involved a wordy duel.

The accused later pushed the victim to death from the balcony of the house located on the building's second floor, the prosecution told the court.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder).

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses, including the woman, to prove the case against the accused.

The judge in his order said the prosecution has proved beyond all reasonable doubt the charges against the accused who needs to be convicted and sentenced.

