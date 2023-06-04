Mumbai, June 4: Issuing a warning about the potential formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by June 7, the IMD said that if a low-pressure area is formed in the Arabian Sea and turns into a cyclonic storm, it would be named Cyclone Biparjoy. In its weather forecast, the weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation is most likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by around June 5 to June 7.

This cyclonic circulation could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area and develop into a cyclone within the next 48 hours. Notably, the low-pressure area forming in the Arabian Sea is also expected to trigger heavy rainfall and flash floods in Maharastra including Mumbai and Konkan region. Cyclone Mocha Key Points To Know: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Parts of East India As Cyclonic Formation Could Intensify Into Storm!.

Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Southeast Arabian Sea: IMD

A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea by the middle of next week, per IMD. Early indications suggest this system may go on to intensify into a strong #cyclone! Forecast: https://t.co/cndKpIHVD2#CycloneBiparjoy 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/ywSH7pz8en — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, several reports also claim that if the low-pressure area formation develops into a cyclonic storm then it is likely to be called "Cyclone Biparjoy". But where does the name Cyclone Biparjoy come from?

IMD Issues Names for Upcoming Cyclones

In the month of April, IMD released a detailed list of names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. While the names of cyclones for India included Gati, Tej, Murasu, Aag, Vyom, Jhar, Neer, and Ghurni among others, Cyclone Biparjoy got its name for Bangladesh and also included a few other names such as Nisarga, Arnab and Upakul. Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Cause ‘Heavy’ to ‘Very Heavy’ Rainfall in Most Northeast States.

Cyclone Biparjoy Tentative Dates:

Tentative dates for #CycloneBiparjoy June 03-07: LPA to form. Light drizzles over Mumbai. June 08-10: Heavy rains over Maharashtra, Pune, Mumbai to get intense rains. June 11-12: Mumbai and Konkan to get very heavy rains. Flashfloods likely in Konkan.#MumbaiRains #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UQFtT3de3v — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) June 3, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy To Trigger Heavy Rainfall and Flash Floods?

As per reports, if the low-pressure area formation develops into a cyclone then it could trigger heavy rainfall and also likely to cause flash floods in Maharashtra. Tentative dates for Cyclone Biparjoy suggest that the cyclonic circulation could cause heavy rains over Maharashtra including Pune. Besides, Mumbai is also expected to receive intense rainfall from June June 8-10 once the low-pressure area forms into a cyclonic circulation.

Weather experts have also predicted heavy rainfall from June 11-12 for Mumbai and Konkan region. The cyclonic circulation is also expected to cause flash floods in Konkan. However, the IMD has not confirmed any development as yet.

