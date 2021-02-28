Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Distressed over the illness of his parents, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

While the deceased Mahesh Patil's father had lost his eyesight, the mother was suffering from stomach ailments, an official said.

Mahesh, the sole bread winner in the household, hanged himself in his house on Saturday, he added.

