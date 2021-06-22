Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly carrying a rifle illegally for sale in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik bypass here and nabbed the man on Monday, he said.

A 12 bore rifle was seized from his possession, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Earlier also, two cases were registered against him in connection with possession of arms and assault, the police said.

