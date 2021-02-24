Nagpur, Feb 24 (PTI) A man surrendered before the police after allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father to death over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am when Sheikh Yunus Sheikh Yusuf (50) had a heated argument with his father Sheikh Yusuf Mehboob Basir and stabbed him in the head in a fit of rage at their home in Ganeshpeth, an official said.

The deceased, who has four daughters and two sons, was killed by his eldest son, who wanted a share in the amount he had received after selling a property, the official said.

The accused, who is unemployed, had moved in to his father's home with his wife and two children four months ago, he said.

After attacking his father, the accused surrendered before the Ganeshpeth police and an offence of murder was registered against him, the official added.

