Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for "issuing an arrest warrant" against Swami Prasad Maurya who resigned from the party citing neglect of the Dalits by the government.

Notably, an arrest warrant was issued to Maurya in connection with the religious remarks that he had made in 2014. The High Court had granted him a stay on a non-bailable warrant against him which was valid till January 6, 2022. He had to appear today, however, he failed to do so after which the warrant was issued, said Adv Anil Tiwari, Sultanpur, UP on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Awhad said, "Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the BJP yesterday. An arrest warrant has been issued for him today. Till he was in the BJP, there was no warrant. The moment he left the party, the warrant was issued. Today, another minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the party saying that no work has been done for the backward classes."

Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently quit the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, will join the Samajwadi Party on January 14.

"I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have faced this," Maurya told ANI earlier in the day.

In his letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, who held portfolios of labour and social welfare, said he was resigning due to the state government "ignoring interests" of Dalits, backward sections, farmers, unemployed youth, and small traders.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he welcomed Maurya to the party.

"I welcome Swami Prasad Maurya, who struggled for social justice and equality in the state, and his supporters to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be a change in 2022," Yadav said.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases.

The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

