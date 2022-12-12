Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A mob vandalised vehicles and furniture in a residential school in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday claiming police inaction after a 15-year-old mentally unwell girl was allegedly molested by the facility's caretaker on December 8, an official said.

Also Read | India-China Faceoff: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Move Adjournment Motion in Parliament Tomorrow Over Indian, Chinese Soldiers Clash at LAC in Tawang.

The incident took place in a school-cum-hostel in Jaitala area and the 28-year-old accused has been arrested, the MIDC police station official said.

Also Read | Honey-Trap Case: Police Freeze Two Bank Accounts of YouTuber Namra Qadir for Threatening Businessman in Fake Rape Case.

"The girl's kin and their friends who had assembled at the school after finding out about the incident accused the facility's management of being involved. They were upset the police was late to reach the spot despite being informed," he said.

"Angry over this, the mob vandalised some vehicles and the furniture of the school-cum-hostel. We have arrested the caretaker and further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

The victim's parents said they were angry with the school management and the MIDC police, alleging lethargy on the part of both to probe the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)