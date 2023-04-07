Nashik, Apr 7 (PTI) More than 60 persons suffered food poisoning at a religious programme in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday and the condition of two of them was serious, a police official said.

Also Read | DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Conducts Surprise Inspection of Public Toilet in Delhi, Leads to Seizure of 50 Litre of Acid (Watch Video).

These persons had "mahaprasad" at an 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' organised in Thangaon Barhe village in Surgana tehsil to mark Hanuman Jayanti, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Pregnant Women Suffer Uneasiness Due to Wrong Diagnosis in Jahanabad.

"They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis," he said.

The number of those affected may rise as it was a well-attended programme, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)