Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A history-sheeter, who was on the run after killing a man over two months ago, was arrested on Friday at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused, Abhijit Jadhav (30), had earlier committed a murder and was out on bail. In August this year, he beat one Rupesh Pawar (34) to death at Badlapur in the district over a petty issue, they said.

"After committing the crime, he absconded. A case of murder was registered against Jadhav at Badlapur and a search was launched," an official said.

Earlier, offences of murder, kidnapping and extortion, were registered against him at Badlapur and Kolhapur, he said.

"During the probe, police got a tip-off that the accused was at Vapi in Gujarat. A police was sent there. However, the police later got information that Jadhav was in his hometown Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

"Accordingly, a police team was sent to Kolhapur, but they were again informed that he was hiding in Ambarnath. As the accused was not using a mobile phone, it was difficult to trace him," the official said.

The police finally arrested him in Ambarnath, he said.

Further probe into the case is on.

