Nashik, Oct 21 (PTI) With the addition of 49 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,10,273 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 94 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,00,879 and toll to 8,662, the official said.

Of the total number of cases detected so far, 2,31,080 were from Nashik city, 1,56,699 from other parts of the district, 12,670 from Malegaon and 5,908 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 26,95,444 swabs have been tested till date in the district, of which 4,150 were tested during the day.

