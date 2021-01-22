Nashik, Jan 22 (PTI) As many as 156 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, taking the region's tally to 1,14,469, a health official said.

While 174 persons were discharged from various medical facilities during the day, one died of the infection, the official said.

With this, the region's toll stood at 2,037 and the number of recoveries rose to 1,11,153, he said.

Of the total number of cases detected so far, 75,171 were from Nashik city, 33,508 from other parts of the district, 4,702 from Malegaon and 1,088 from outside the district, it was stated.

With the addition of 3,295 samples tested during the day, the number of tested conducted in the district rose to 4,81,059, the official added.

