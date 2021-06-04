Nashik, June 4 (PTI) At least 585 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 40 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, a health official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has reached 3,88,066 and the toll rose to 4,870, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 21 were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 17 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said.

The count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,75,998, after 938 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

As many as 12,048 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total count of tests conducted in the district to 16,91,887, the official added.

