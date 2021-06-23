Nashik, Jun 23 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 3,93,151, after 338 patients tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

Apart from this, the district reported 69 casualties, of which 65 were deaths that had gone unreported earlier, taking the toll to 8,114, the official said.

Of the four latest fatalities, one was reported from the NMC area and three from other parts of the district, he said.

At least 136 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,82,499, the official said.

A total of 18,79,243 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 10,834 were tested on Wednesday, he added.

