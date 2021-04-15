Nashik, Apr 15 (PTI) As many as 5,067 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 2,48,868 and the toll rose to 2,816, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 19 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and 16 from other parts of the district, he said.

As many as 4,205 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,07,472, the official said.

At least 16,033 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district to 9,46,224, he added.

