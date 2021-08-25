Nashik, Aug 25 (PTI) With the addition 65 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,04,868 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

At least 62 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,95,365 and toll to 8,566, the official said.

Also Read | Moto G50 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Launched.

Of the total number of fatalities, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,963 from Nashik city limits and 4,120 were from other parts of the district, he said. As many as 24,24,758 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 5,143 were tested on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)