Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) At least 97 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising the tally of infections to 4,03,001 and toll to 8,525 on Thursday, a health official said.

With 97 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 3,93,417, the official said.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far, 2,28,462 were reported from Nashik city, 1,52,452 from other parts of the district, 12,593 from Malegaon and 5,578 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 23,05,413 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 10,227 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

