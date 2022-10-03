Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party leader Clyde Crasto on Monday said law and order had plummeted in Goa under the Bharatiya Janata Party government and murder and drug incidents were on the rise in the coastal state.

Crasto, an NCP leader from Maharashtra, said Goa was once renowned for its relaxed atmosphere, best exemplified by the Indo-Portuguese word 'susegado'.

"Murders are taking place in broad daylight and getting drugs is like buying coffee. The BJP government here does not have time to look into these serious issues," Crasto, the NCP's Goa desk in charge, alleged.

