Aurangabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reached the civic headquarters on Monday on a bicycle and asked people to follow his lead at least once a week to improve fitness and reduce vehicular pollution.

Pandey had implemented this "cycle to work day" concept in Akola when he was posted there.

"The people should support this campaign, It helps maintain fitness and also reduces vehicular pollution," he told reporters.

