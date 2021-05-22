Thane, May 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a trader and seized from him stolen sugar worth Rs. 6.59 lakh from Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammad Saeed Sayyed, was arrested on Friday by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police following a complaint lodged by the trader.

Based on the complaint, police had registered an offence on May 20 against a man named Dinesh B Shah, who had purchased 20 tonnes of Sugar for Rs. 6.59 lakh from the trader, stating that he wants to donate it. However, he did not make payment for it and later switched off his mobile phone, the official said.

As the police started probing the case after the complaint, they came to know that Shah alias Tushar Luhar had committed the crime with the help of Sayyed, a resident of Nayanagar in Mira Road, he added.

Police arrested Sayyed, who told them that the stolen sugar was stocked at a local godown of a trading agency.

As per the information given by him, the entire stock of sugar was seized from the godown, police said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the main accused in the case.

