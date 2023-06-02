Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) One person was arrested and a hunt was on for two others for allegedly raping a minor girl between 2018 and 2019, a Pune police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Coramandel Express Train Accident in Balasore: MK Stalin Dials Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Deputes Panel To Oversee Rescue of Tamils.

The girl, who is 16 years old now, revealed her ordeal to her school principal after which police was alerted and a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the Kondhwa police station official said.

Also Read | Train Accident in Odisha’s Balasore: ‘Deeply Anguished by Loss of Lives in Mishap’, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

"A team comprising police women and members from a non-governmental organization (NGO) specializing in such cases visited the girl's residence and recorded her statement. She was 12 when the crime took place," he added.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, while search was on for two others for their alleged involvement, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)