Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) One person suffered serious injuries after oxygen cylinders kept in two ambulances exploded on Friday afternoon in Nagpur's Beltarodi area, a police official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Development Projects in Maharashtra, Mopa Airport in Goa on December 11.

Both ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers, the official added.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Holiday Extended for Schools, Colleges in Chennai and Seven Other Tamil Nadu Districts As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains.

"The onlookers rescued Kappu Tripathi, owner of the one of the ambulances. He suffered severe injuries and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital. The second ambulance belonged to one Pramod Tripathi, who escaped unhurt," he said.

Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire along with personnel from Beltarodi police station as well as the fire and emergency services department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added.

"The oxygen cylinders blew up when the two ambulances were parked there. A probe is underway," the Beltarodi police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)