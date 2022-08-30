Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,444 fresh coronavirus cases, a rise of 634 from a day ago, while eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,98,738, while the toll increased to 1,48,242, said the department in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 810 cases and five fatalities linked to the viral infection.

Mumbai logged 516 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

Kolhapur recorded two deaths, while Thane and Nagpur cities and Chandrapur district registered one death each, it said.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.03 per cent.

The health department said 2,006 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,39,594 and leaving the state with 10,902 active cases.

The bulletin said 27,460 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to to 8,40,93,526.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 80,98,738; fresh cases 1,444; death toll 1,48,242; recoveries 79,39,594, active cases 10,902; total tests 8,40,93,526.

