Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,677 new COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths, taking its infection tally to 60,17,035, and death toll to 1,20,370, the state health department said in a release.

Of 156 deaths, 117 occurred in the last 48 hours and 39 in the last one week. Also, 355 deaths which had taken place earlier were added to cumulative tally on Friday.

The reconciliation of cases in Mumbai was complete with removal of duplication which brought down the caseload in the state capital by 4,467. The state's caseload too decreased by 73 after reconciliation of figures, the release said.

As many as 10,138 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total of recoveries to 57,72,799.

There are 1,20,715 active cases in the state now.

The recovery rate is 95.94 per cent while case fatality rate is two per cent.

There are 6,33,748 people in home quarantine while 4,248 are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,36,034 tests conducted on Friday, tally of samples tested for coronavirus reached 4,05,96,965.

Mumbai city reported 693 new cases taking its case tally to 7,18,962. The city also added 20 deaths, taking its fatality count to 15,368.

The larger Mumbai division reported 2,076 cases of infection and 34 deaths, taking its caseload to 15,85,717 and death toll to 31,671.

Nashik division added 659 cases and 16 deaths, of which 10 deaths were reported from rural parts of Ahmednagar district. Pune division's caseload increased by 2,210. Out of 20 deaths in the division, 14 were reported in Satara district.

Kolhapur division continued to report the highest number of cases among divisions with 3,854 infections coming to light on Friday. Of these, 1,672 cases were found in rural parts of Kolhapur district. Out of 55 deaths in the division, 24 were reported in rural parts of Kolhapur.

Aurangabad division's caseload went up by 197 and it also added ten deaths.

Latur division reported 323 cases and 18 deaths.

Akola division reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, while Nagpur division added 141 cases. There was no COVID-19 death in the entire Nagpur division on Friday, the release said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 60,17,035; New cases 9,677; Death toll 1,20,370; Recoveries 57,72,799; Active cases 1,20,715; Total tests 4,05,96,965.

