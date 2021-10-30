Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,130 new coronavirus infections and 26 deaths, taking its caseload to 66,09,906 and death toll to 1,40,196, a health department official said.

With 2,148 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 64,49,186.

There are 16,905 active cases in Maharashtra now.

As many as 1,67,064 people are in home quarantine and another 897 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state increased to 6,25,59,171 with 1,19,271 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai district reported the highest 307 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar at 123.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 548 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 263 cases.

The Nashik region reported 177 new cases, Kolhapur 57, Latur 39, Aurangabad 27, Akola five and the Nagpur region 14 new cases.

The Mumbai region reported the highest 12 fatalities, followed by nine deaths in Pune region, two each in Nashik and Latur and one death in Akola. Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality.

Mumbai city witnessed 307 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while Pune city reported 64 new cases but no fresh fatality.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,09,906; New cases 1,130; Total deaths 1,40,196; Total recoveries 64,49,186; Active cases 16,905; Total tests 6,25,59,171.

