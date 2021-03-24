Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, a health official said.

This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

Before this, the state's highest daily spike of 30,535 cases was recorded on March 21.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count rose to 53,684, the official said.

As 15,098 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count reached 22,62,593. The number of active COVID- 19 cases now is 2,47,299, he said.

Mumbai city reported its highest single-day tally of 5,190 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 3,74,641. As many as 11,610 people have died so far in the city.

Mumbai's two neighbouring cities Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli- reported 566 and 929 new cases respectively.

Pune city and its neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,566 and 1,828 new cases respectively.

Aurangabad city reported 899 cases on Wednesday.

In Nagpur city of Vidarbha region 2,965 new cases were found.

In North Maharashtra region, Nashik city reported 859 cases, while Jalgaon district recorded 725 new cases.

With 1,40,844 tests conducted during the day, the state has so far carried out 1,87,25,307 tests.

