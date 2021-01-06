Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,54,553 on Wednesday with the addition of 4,382 infection cases, a state health official said.

The virus claimed the lives of 66 persons during the day, which pushed the fatality count further to 49,825, he said.

A total of 2,570 patients were discharged on Wednesday after treatment, pushing the recovery tally to 18,52,759.

With this, the number of active patients in the state is 50,808 at present.

Mumbai city reported 795 positive cases during the day, due to which its overall case count rose to 2,96,320, while its death toll mounted to 11,155, of which eight were reported during the day.

With 72,043 new tests, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,31,34,019.

The state carried out almost 15,000 more tests on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,54,553, new cases: 4,382, death toll: 49,825, discharged: 18,52,759, active cases: 50,808, people tested so far: 1,31,34,019.

