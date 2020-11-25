Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,95,959, the state health department said.

With 65 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 46,748, it said.

A total of 4,844 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,63,723, a health department official said.

The state is now left with 84,464 active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 2,78,598. With 17 fatalities, the total toll in the city rose to 10,725.

The state has so far conducted 1,04,56,962 tests.

