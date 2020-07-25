Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) Palghar police in Maharashtra raided a resort in Talasari in the early hours of Saturday and arrested 23 people, several of them from neighbouring Gujarat, for gambling, an official said.

They have been charged under IPC, Gambling Act, Mumbai Prohibition Act and various FDA provisions, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatraya Shinde.

"We have also seized Rs 73,000 cash, and liquor, all totaling Rs 1.31 lakh in the raid on Green Park Resort. Several of those arrested are from Gujarat. The owner of the resort is on the run," he added.

