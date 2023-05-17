Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) A petrol pump owner was brutally killed at Bhiwapur in Nagpur district in Maharashtra by three robbers who fled with Rs 1.34 lakh on Wednesday, police said.

The trio was arrested within 30 minutes of the crime after police chased them for 15 km before intercepting them, a police official said.

The victim, 60, was counting cash with his servant when the robbers arrived and attacked them with knives in the early hours. He was stabbed 15 times while the servant was also injured, a police official said.

"The robbers fled with Rs 1.34 lakh but were chased by police for 15 km before they were intercepted near Umred, nearly 30 minutes after the crime," he said.

A case of murder under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered.

