Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who had allegedly left her home in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane city, was traced and rescued from a lodge in Bhiwandi, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family, a case under section 363 (kidnapping) was registered at Mumbra police station on January 17, inspector Krishna Kokni said.

According to the police, the girl had run away from home after quarrelling with her mother over household chores.

Investigations revealed that the minor had gone to Bhiwandi and lived with one of her friends, the official said.

The minor was finally traced to a lodge at Ovli village on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, from where she was rescued on Friday, he added.

