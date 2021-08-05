Palghar, Aug 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit at a construction site in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, a civic official said.

A group of eight boys from Shirdi Nagar of Nalla Sopara were roaming near the construction site when they came across the pit and decided to take a swim in it, the official said.

Some boys saw the victim Ketan Tiwari drowning and tried to pull him out of the pit, but the boy slipped and fell back in, he said.

Firemen from the Virar-Vasai Municipal Corporation rushed to the scene around 5 pm and fished out the body with the help of a bamboo stick, the official said.

Deputy Chief of Vasai SS Unit Divakar Singh said the builder had not taken any precaution to keep people away from the pit and action should be taken against the builder.

