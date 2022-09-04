Palghar, Sep 4 (PTI) A tempo caught fire after suffering a collision with a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The collision took place near Wada Khadkone village in the district in the morning, the station house officer of Kasa police station said.

The loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai when a truck collided with it, he said.

The local police rushed to the spot with the fire services and tried to put out the blaze, but the tempo was totally charred, the official said.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam for a couple of hours, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

