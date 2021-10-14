Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has crossed the COVID-19 vaccination mark of 75 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Firing in Durga Puja Pandal in Faizabad Kotwali Area, 1Killed, 3 Injured.

Till Wednesday, a total of 75,32,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Thane, district information officer Ajay Jadhav said in a release.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 14, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

He said on Wednesday alone, 54,857 vaccine doses were administered in 664 sessions organised across the district.

So far, 50,85,862 people have got the first dose and 24,46,893 have received both the jabs in the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)