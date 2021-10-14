New Delhi, October 14: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Thursday, October 14 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) after keeping unchanged for two days. With the recent increase, the fuel rates have reached record high across the metros and other cities in the country. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 104.79 per litre on Thursday, October 14 and the diesel price stood at Rs 93.52 per litre. Before the hike, the petrol and diesel were being sold in the national capital at Rs 104.44 per litre and Rs 93.17 per litre respectively on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

With an increase in the rates, the price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 110.75 per litre on Thursday, October 14. The diesel is being sold at Rs 101.40 per litre in the capital city of Mumbai on October 14. The prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 110.41 per litre and Rs 101.03 per litre in Mumbai on Wednesday, a day before the recent hike. The petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark in the city on May 29 this year and had been above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 14, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 104.79 Rs 93.52 Mumbai Rs 110.75 Rs 101.40 Kolkata Rs 105.43 Rs 96.63 Chennai Rs 102.10 Rs 97.93

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 105.43 per litre on Thursday, October 14. The diesel was being sold at Rs 96.63 per litre on October 14 in the capital city of West Bengal. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.10 per litre and Rs 97.93 per litre respectively on October 14. The hike in prices come after a pause of two days, Earlier the fuel rates were revised on Monday.

