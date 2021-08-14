Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,168.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,33,926, while the death toll is 3,230, another official said.

