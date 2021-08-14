Mahindra XUV700 will be officially unveiled today globally at an event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. The company has been teasing the vehicle on its official Twitter and other social media accounts revealing its key features. The unveil will commence at 4 pm IST via Mahindra XUV700 official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the unveil here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Mahindra XUV700 SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mahindra's XUV700 will feature flush door handles, large sunroofs, smart filter technology for clean cabin air, a driver attention monitoring system, clear view LEDs, arrow-head LEDs and smart door handles.

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

You've heard about it You've talked about it, You've seen it in disguise. It’s the most awaited SUV It is the XUV700 driven by AdrenoX. Watch its debut using this link https://t.co/2yS6hOBboX on 14th August at 4 pm and experience a rush like never before. pic.twitter.com/9bcB8nHJIm — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) August 13, 2021

Mahindra's upcoming XUV will be the first vehicle in India to come with Alexa Voice AI integration. Mechanically, the XUV700 is likely to sport a 2-litre turbo petrol engine which will produce a power of 200 hp. It is also said to come in a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine generating a power of 185 hp.

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra & Mahindra)

On the inside, Mahindra XUV700 will come loaded with Sony's 3D sound technology that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony's 360 Spatial Sound technology. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Mahindra XUV700. More features & specifications will be revealed today during the global premiere. When launched, it will compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

